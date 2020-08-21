Listen to Four Tet’s ethereal remix of Tame Impala’s ‘Is It True’

Four Tet has given his spin on a recent Tame Impala cut, remixing ‘Is It True’ from the band’s latest album ‘The Slow Rush’.

On his rendition, Four Tet – real name Kieran Hebden – strips Kevin Parker’s psych-pop original of its blissed-out groove. Instead, Hebden’s take on ‘Is It True’ is an ambient, ethereal and somewhat discordant mix. Listen below:

The remix arrives just a couple of weeks after Tame Impala shared a retro-styled video for the track.

Last month, Parker himself dropped a remix for the first time in four years, giving his take on 070 Shake’s ‘Guilty Conscience’. The pair previously collaborated on Kanye West‘s ‘Violent Crimes’, which closed out the rapper’s 2018 album ‘ye’.

‘The Slow Rush’ – Tame Impala’s fourth studio album – arrived back in February, following 2015’s ‘Currents’. In a four-star review, NME called ‘The Slow Rush’ an “exhilarating listen” marked by Parker’s turn towards pop sensibilities.

“You have to admire their wilful desire to push into new directions. This band aren’t rock music’s saviours; they’re so much more than that,” wrote NME‘s Thomas Smith.

Meanwhile, Hebden surprise released a new EP back in May under his unpronounceable Wingdings moniker ⣎⡇ꉺლ༽இ•̛)ྀ◞ ༎ຶ ༽ৣৢ؞ৢ؞ؖ ꉺლ. The EP contained four tracks, each with similar titles. A month earlier, Hebden quietly shared a handful of new tracks to his SoundCloud page.

The producer dropped his latest full-length under the Four Tet moniker, ‘Sixteen Oceans’, back in March.