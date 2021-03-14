Listen to Future Islands cover Tina Turner’s ‘We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)’

Future Islands have shared a cover of Tina Turner’s track ‘We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)’, originally recorded for Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.

Staying true to form, Future Islands have taken Turner’s pop-rock original and thrown in some synths to create an ’80s-style synthpop rendition. The cover was recorded for US broadcaster SiriusXM.

Listen to the cover below:

The cover comes weeks before the US premiere of TINA, the documentary centred around the singer’s life and career. The film will be released through HBO in the US on March 27, and a day later on Sky Documentaries and NOW TV.

Future Islands released their sixth studio album, ‘As Long As You Are’, in October last year. NME gave the album four stars upon its release, writing, “The indie heroes spin thrillingly off the tracks on a bruised sixth album that exudes the brilliance of their breakout 2014 song ‘Seasons (Waiting On You)’.”

“‘As Long As You Are’ maybe an unexpected handbrake turn for Future Islands and it may not be as hit-laden as its predecessor, but it’s a refreshing record in its own right and one that throws up plenty of existential quandaries.”

Earlier this year, the band confirmed that they are back in the studio working on their seventh record.