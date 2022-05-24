Indonesian singer-songwriters Gamaliél and Isyana Sarasvati have released a new collaborative cover of Melly Goeslaw’s 2002 classic ballad, ‘Ada Apa Dengan Cinta?’.

Released on streaming platforms on Tuesday (May 24) via Le Moesiek Revolve, the stirring track sees the two Indonesian singers trade powerful vocals over a soaring string and piano arrangement.

Following the track’s release, Isyana Sarasvati took to Instagram to thank Melly Goeslaw for “trusting us to give us free space to arrange and sing back one of Melly’s most legendary works”.

Listen to Gamaliél and Isyana Sarasvati’s cover of ‘Ada Apa Dengan Cinta?’ below.

First released in 2002, the original ‘Ada Apa Dengan Cinta?’ featured on the official soundtrack for a film of the same name. The film tells the story of a teenage girl falling in love with a poet and being forced to choose between her friends and her love interest.

Prior to covering ‘Ada Apa Dengan Cinta?’, Gamaliél (also a member of GAC) most recently collaborated with Singaporean singer-songwriter Gentle Bones on the latter’s track ‘Positive Procrastination’ in July 2021. In March last year, Gamaliél released a four-track solo EP, ‘Q1’.

Isyana Sarasvati most recently teamed up with Indonesian deathcore band DeadSquad to release a new version of her single ‘Il Sogno’ in late December.

In an interview with NME, Sarasvati revealed that she is currently working on her fourth studio album, which will be in the aggressive vein she explored on ‘Il Sogno’ and previous solo single ‘Unlock The Key’.