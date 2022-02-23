Listen to Gang Of Youths’ monstrous new song ‘Spirit Boy’

Gang Of Youths have shared a final preview of their imminent new album – listen to the monstrous ‘Spirit Boy’ below.

The Sydney band, who are now based in London, returned last year with their EP ‘Total Serene’ and are set to release their third studio album, ‘Angel In Realtime’, on Friday (February 25).

‘Spirit Boy’ follows singles ‘In The Wake Of Your Leave’, ‘The Angel Of 8th Ave.’, ‘Unison’, ‘The Man Himself’ and ‘Tend The Garden’ in previewing the new album.

Speaking of ‘Spirit Boy’ in a statement, Gang Of Youths frontman Dave Le’aupepe said: “We were fortunate to have Shane McLean, an outstanding musician and Taonga Pūoro facilitator, write and perform a spoken verse in Te Reo Māori. A wonderful Māori woman performed ‘rongoā’ on me — a sacred healing practice.

“It was a transformative experience, and I’m still not quite sure why. There was a moment when this wonderful woman looked at me and said ‘you’re a wairua boy’ — wairua in Te Reo means something like ‘spirit’.”

Listen to the new single below.

Following the album’s release, the band will head out on a UK headline tour. It comes after the band rescheduled their 2022 European dates, but assured fans that their UK gigs will go ahead.

The band’s UK and Ireland tour dates remain unchanged and are listed here:

MARCH 2022

3 – Dublin, Button Factory

5 – Newcastle, Riverside Newcastle

6 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

8 – Leeds, Beckett

9 – Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol

12 – Birmingham, O2 Institute2 (O2 Institute Birmingham)

13 – Manchester, Albert Hall

15 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

For any remaining tickets, visit here.

