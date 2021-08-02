Listen to Gangga’s melancholic new single ‘Waiting For You’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Gangga has shared his latest single entitled ‘Waiting For You’.

The track was uploaded onto major streaming platforms last Friday (July 30) alongside an official lyric video. It is set to feature on Gangga’s upcoming debut album.

‘Waiting For You’ features lush synths, smooth percussions and soft guitar chords as Gangga sings about coming to terms with a failed relationship as he learns to let go of his former partner. “Your love was crazy / Girl you had me stressed out / And I don’t feel like me,” he croons over the laid-back production.



‘Waiting For You’ was co-written and produced by fellow Indonesian musician Petra Sihombing, who has worked with the likes of Stephanie Poetri, Rendy Pandugo and most recently Titi Radjo Padmaja.

The song serves as the third preview of Gangga’s upcoming debut album, which is reportedly due for release this month. An official release date and other details about the album, including its title, has yet to be announced.

Gangga released the album’s first melancholic single ‘Forever’ in March, followed by the poignant ‘Whiskey Bottle’ in late June. Gangga – real name Gangga Kusuma – also collaborated with Petra Sihombing for ‘Whiskey Bottle’.

The Surabaya-born musician most recently performed for the Safe Room virtual concert this past weekend alongside fellow Indonesian acts such as .Feast, Afgan, Kunto Aji and more. The single-day virtual gig had aimed to raise funds for local healthcare workers, residents affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the provision of aid to healthcare facilities across Indonesia. Over Rp 200million has been raised, according to the fundraising page.

Gangga made his debut in 2019 with the release of ‘Don’t’, followed by 2020’s ‘Blue Jeans’. The latter track went viral on TikTok and has since accumulated over 54million streams and counting.