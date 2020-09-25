Listen to Gentle Bones’ introspective new single ‘dear me,’

Singaporean singer-songwriter Gentle Bones has released a new song, ‘dear me,’.

The down-tempo, keys-driven number produced by Jason Gelchen dropped earlier today (September 25) on major streaming services.

“This is a song written to myself. Really just a moment of reflection over the ups and downs in my life over the years and I wanted to encapsulate that into song,” Gentle Bones – real name Joel Tan – said in a statement.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘dear me,’ here:

The latest single comes after his first foray into Mandopop: a collaboration with fellow Singaporean artist Tay Kewei, ‘你還不知道?’ (‘Don’t You Know Yet?’), released in August.

Gentle Bones’ previous 2020 releases have been mostly collaborations with fellow Singaporeans: with Joie Tan (‘Shouldn’t Have To Run’), Charlie Lim (‘Two Sides’) and Gareth Fernandez (‘Be Cool’). He also released the solo track ‘Why Don’t We’ in January.

Gentle Bones’ last project was the three-track 2018 EP ‘Michelle’, which was also his last release on Universal Music Singapore, to which he signed in 2016. He is now an independent artist, with all his songs since ‘Michelle’ released on Yung Lee Records.

Advertisement

His last full-length release was the 2018 joint album ‘B4NGER PROJECT’, recorded with Singaporean electronic dance producer MYRNE.