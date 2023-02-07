Listen to Gilla Band’s trippy new single ‘Sports Day’

Gilla Band have shared a new single, ‘Sports Day’, and announced a string of UK and European tour dates – check out the track with the accompanying visualiser below.

The video for the Dublin four-piece’s newest track was directed by Michael Speed, who also helmed the video for ‘Post Ryan’, which followed singles ‘Backwash’ and ‘Eight Fivers’.

Alongside the new single, the band have announced four additional shows across May and June in the UK, Belgium and France, including a show at Future Yard in Birkenhead on May 26.

Find all the details below and buy your tickets to the US shows here and UK and European shows here.

Gilla Band are also set to perform at London’s Wide Awake festival next year on May 27, where the likes of Ty Segall, Osees, A Place To Bury Strangers and more will also take to the stage.

Listen to ‘Sports Day’ below.

“’Sports Day’ is about announcing embarrassing facts (thankfully via a distortion mic),” frontman Dara Kiely said in a press statement.

“Weird lies you’ve told as a child, poor skills you once thought you were great at and repetitive lines that you still bring up to the same people. The subject matter contains: me being 12 and coming to terms with being crap at football and would never be a professional.

“At a similar age; having this peculiar routine in which I used to say goodnight to my sports day medals (including kissing my participation ones) before going to bed. Essentially being strangely proud of my achievements of simply showing up. Linking that out of depth feeling to the modern day in the shape of not knowing how to turn on the PA (or anything music equipment related for that matter). Also secretly admiring soap operas while constantly talking about The Beatles to anyone who would listen.”

Gilla Band’s third album ‘Most Normal’ – the first since changing their from Girl Band – came out in October last year.

Find all the upcoming 2023 tour dates below.

FEBRUARY

10 – Los Angeles, California, Teragram Ballroom

11 – Berkeley, California, Cornerstone Berkeley

13 – Portland, Oregon, Mission Theater

14 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Wise Hall

15 – Seattle, Washington, Sunset Tavern

21 – Brooklyn, New York, Brooklyn Made

22 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Johnny Brenda’s

24 – Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sonias

25 – Washington, DC, DC9

27 – Chicago, Illinois, Lincoln Hall

MAY

26 – Birkenhead, UK, Future Yard

29 – Brussels, Belgium, Botanique Orangerie

31 – Poitiers, France, Le Confort Moderne

JUNE

1– Biarritz, France, Atabal