Gucci Mane has paid tribute to Young Dolph on a new single – listen to ‘Long Live Dolph’ below.

The rapper, real name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr, was shot and killed in Memphis last month as he entered a bakery, Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies. According to TMZ, a vehicle pulled up outside before someone fired at Young Dolph through the window.

“Had to blaze one up for Dolph, don’t think they felt ya like I feel him,” he raps to open the track, adding: “Same n****s wanna be ya be the ones that come to kill ya.”

Advertisement

Later on in the track, Gucci muses: “Never get your flowers while you’re here, and damn, that says a lot.

“All this senseless violence that I’m seein’, I swear it needs to stop / Humans killing other human beings almost ’round the clock / In a circular, circlin’ the block.”

Listen to ‘Long Live Dolph’ below.

Last week (December 11), a memorial set for Young Dolph took place at the Rolling Loud California festival in the slot the late rapper would have played.

During what would have been his set, his protégé Key Glock, recent collaborator O.T. Genasis and rappers from his Paper Route Empire record label all appeared on stage in tribute to the late rapper.

Advertisement

A private funeral was held for Young Dolph in Memphis last month (November 30), following the rapper’s death.

Videos coming from Memphis show Dolph’s casket being guided out the cemetery by a police escort.

As reported by Complex, members of Dolph’s family said in a statement following his death “there are no words that exist that sufficiently express the pain we are feeling.

“Losing Adolph, Dolph, Man-Man, changes our lives forever. And while we will take each day as it comes, we are comforted in knowing that he leaves a legacy that reflects his heart. A heart that was for his family. A heart that was for the people.

Tributes were also paid by a range of musicians, including Chance The Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo and Offset, among others.