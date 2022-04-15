Listen to Guddhist Gunatita’s new single ‘Aningan’ featuring Loir

Filipino rapper Guddhist Gunatita has released a new single, ‘Aningan’ featuring R&B artist Loir.

The track arrived on streaming platforms on Friday (April 15). The freshly released singles features a bright and lively trap beat over slick guitar melodies. Guddhist Gunatita lets his signature rap flow take centrestage while Loir provides soothing vocals and adlibs.

Listen to Guddhist Gunatita’s ‘Aningan’ featuring Loir below.

Advertisement

‘Aningan’ marks Guddhist Gunatita’s second release of the year. In February, he released the single ‘GUDDS’ to celebrate his birthday. Prior to ‘GUDDS’, he dropped single ‘Ulan’ on December 3. He released his debut solo album ‘Metamorphosis’ in April 2021.

Outside of his solo music, Guddhist Gunatita is a member of Filipino rap crew 1096 Gang. 1096 Gang and Trvmata recently performed their 2021 track ‘BREAK THE LOOP’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus, coinciding with the group claiming their nomination plaques for the Wish Music Awards held in January 2022.

‘BREAK THE LOOP’ was 1096 Gang’s fifth release of 2021, and was soon followed by their latest release in December called ‘Marami Rami’. Prior to these songs, they launched the tracks ‘Buhay’, ‘Gawin’, ‘Matsalab’ and ‘IMOUT (Cypher 3)’ in the same year.

LOIR last released ‘Umaga’ featuring Gunatita back in December 2021. The couple had previously co-written and performed the track ‘Dalampasigan’, which was released on Valentine’s Day 2021.