Listen to H.E.R.’s stunning cover of Foo Fighters’ ‘The Glass’

H.E.R. has released released a cover of Foo Fighters‘ song ‘The Glass’ – you can listen to it below.

The R&B singer-songwriter teamed up with the Foos for a collaborative performance of the track during the band’s appearance on Saturday Night Live last month. Earlier this week, it was announced that H.E.R. would be sharing a new solo version of the tune.

Arriving today (November 17), the cover will form one part of a double A-side that also features the original version of ‘The Glass’ from Dave Grohl and co’s 11th and most recent album ‘But Here We Are’. The seven-inch vinyl edition is due for release on December 29 – pre-order here.

Advertisement

Foo Fighters recently took to social media to thank H.E.R. for “this stunning take on ‘The Glass'”, adding that they were “so honoured”.

A press release previously described the artist’s interpretation as a “stunning and singular vocal and guitar performance that wrings new sonic and emotional dimensions from the original”.

In a five-star review of ‘But Here We Are’, NME wrote that the album “is a beautiful, noisy celebration of brotherhood and a stark, painful exploration of loss”.

It added: “It is messy, gut-wrenching, ambitious and gorgeous, as the remaining members of Foo Fighters push themselves to their limits and beyond. Through it all, ‘But Here We Are’ is an undeniable reminder of the healing, unifying power of music.”

Advertisement

In other news, Foo Fighters have been announced as headliners for next year’s Roskilde Festival and Rock Werchter. The group are also set to embark on a 2024 UK stadium tour, which includes two nights at the London Stadium (June 20, 22).