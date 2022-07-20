Listen to H3F’s silky new single, ‘You’

Thai indie quartet H3F have released a brand new single ‘You’ alongside an accompanying music video.

The silky three-minute track was released on July 20, and was written as a collaboration with Café Amazon, a local coffee chain. It starts off slow, with a lone acoustic guitar before slowly building up through the introduction of groovy bass lines, trumpets and drums.

Check out the music video below.

“We approached this song as a song dedicated to our loved ones that push us through many hard times in life. Interestingly, this song was recorded in one day which is new for H3F but the results are quite heartwarming and fun for the crew,” Gong Thepvipat of H3F told NME in a statement.

Prior to releasing ‘You’, H3F released their sophomore album ‘Unemployment’ in January of this year. In an interview with NME, Thepvipat shared that: “From the first EP to the first album, I tried my best to write honestly about things I felt, and things that happened to me. I didn’t care if it was a cheesy song or a heartbreak song.”

“But on ‘Unemployment’, because I became an anxious guy for a while, I tried to write stuff that wasn’t just about love anymore. As a band, we took the time to make sure the album sounded like how we really wanted it to sound.”

The band has multiple shows upcoming for the rest of the year. In August, H3F will be playing at Bangkok’s BKK Indie Club with local band tie a tie, as well as supporting Indonesian singer-songwriter Pamungkas at his concert in Bangkok. The Thai festival Wonderfruit had also announced their first-phase of acts featured on their lineup, which H3F is a part of.