Listen to Happy Mondays’ Bez make vocal debut on psychedelic banger ‘Flying Bus’

Happy Mondays dancer Bez has made his vocal debut on ‘Flying Bus’, a new track that sees the Madchester legend team up with house producer DJ Doorly.

The song, which also features vocals from Firouzeh, pays homage to the glory days of acid house, taking listeners back to the open-minded party hedonism of the Second Summer of Love.

Featuring an infectious vocal loop from Bez – his first to ever feature on a record – he describes the magic of his legendary Flying Bus Glastonbury stage, known for being the festival’s last stage standing, with the party going on through the night into the early hours of the morning.

“It was a brilliant work trip to Ibiza to collaborate with Doorly at his studio that created this tune,” Bez said of the new track. “My Flying Bus stage at Glastonbury is really special to me and a great hangout for the hardcore party people. I’ve been missing it so much and this track conjures up that Flying Bus magic.

“The song is about that freedom you feel when you’re gathered with like-minded people. This is the first vocal track I’ve ever brought out and I’m nervous and excited at the same time. I hope people will get ‘on the bus’ and enjoy it, get lost in a moment in time, that’s the whole vibe!”

Accompanied by a weird and wonderful animated video, the Friend Party Studios visual sees bus conductor Bez and bus driver Doorly take a hapless office worker who’s been stung by a psychedelic bee on an adventure that ends on the dance floor of iconic Manchester club The Haçienda.

Watch the video for ‘Flying Bus’ below:

“Writing a track together with the legend Bez was a hell of a lot of fun, not sure if you’ve met him but he’s a bit of a character,” Doorly added. “We really bonded over our shared love for the transatlantic Acid House movement from the late 80s/early 90s.

“Our aim was to bring a slice of that magic coming out of Chicago and Manchester around that time, with a celebration of Bez’s bonkers Flying Bus party at Glastonbury. It all came together and it’s a real pleasure to have Bez on my Reptile Dysfunction label, you can expect more from us both this year.”

Last month, Bez and fellow Happy Mondays member Rowetta joined forces with a selection of famous faces to record a new version of ‘Vindaloo’ to mark the start of Euro 2020.