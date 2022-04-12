Listen to Hara’s poignant new single, ‘Seroja’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Rara Sekar has released a new song as Hara, ‘Seroja’ (‘Lotus’).

Released on Sunday (April 10) via Akar Wangi Records, ‘Seroja’ is a slow, melancholic tune that draws inspiration from poignant sad songs of the ’50s. The track features Lafa Pratomo on guitar and Indah Wulandari on the trumpet.

Listen to ‘Seroja (Lotus)’ below.

The track – written by Rara Sekar – serves as a tribute to her friend and mentor Gunawan Maryanto, who died in October 2021. ‘Seroja’, which was released on what would have been the author and theatre director’s 46th birthday, also includes an excerpt of Gunawan Maryanto’s poem “Jeda Yang Ajaib” (“A Magical Interlude”).

Hara said of Gunawan’s death via a press statement: “Grief is something inevitable in life, everyone has or will experience it. But the loss of [Gunawan Maryanto] was my first time losing a close friend. Losing him made me realise that however frequent we experience loss, grief is always new, always heartbreaking.”

‘Seroja’ is Hara’s first release of the year. Prior to the new single, Hara – the solo project of Rara Sekar, one half of the now-defunct indie pop duo Banda Neira and the sister of Isyana Sarasvati – released her debut EP ‘Kenduri’ in June 2021.

In October 2020, she released her debut single as Hara, ‘Ati Bolong’. She then released ‘Kebun Terakhir’ in May the following year, which would go on to feature in ‘Kenduri’.