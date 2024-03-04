Listen to Headie One’s slick new single ‘Socials’

Headie One has dropped his latest single ‘Socials’ – check it out below.

The London drill rapper’s new track is produced by Ambezza, Julia Lewis and Scotty White and sees him reflect on his roots and rise.

The single arrives with a cameo-filled music video directed by Oliver Jennings, shot in locations across London with features from Tiffany Calver, DJ Semtex, Clavish, Big Zuu, Nemzzz, Mimi The Music Blogger and reality stars Samira Mighty and Chloe Burrows.

Advertisement

Check out ‘Socials’ below.

Headie – real name Irving Adjei – gave fans an exclusive listen to ‘Socials’ during a live gaming stream at Virgin Media Gamepad last week (February 28), joined by friends AJ Tracey, Tyrone and more.

The artist was nominated for Best Group at the BRIT Awards 2024 this weekend with K-Trap, for their joint mixtape ‘Strength to Strength’, which ultimately went to Jungle.

Before their 2023 release, Headie dropped his collaborative mixtape ‘No Borders’ in 2022, featuring a host of artists from Europe. NME also reviewed his mixtape ‘Too Loyal For My Own Good’ in 2021, writing “The 26-year-old doesn’t have to always rely on his drilling ways, as he proves with a collection that showcases his singing voice and floorfilling sensibilities.”

The four-star review added: “Featuring no help from his UK rapping mates, ‘Too Loyal For My Own Good’ should live on as a highlight of Headie’s discography. Think about how much the young man from Tottenham has grown in just a year as he sits pretty as an upper echelon of the UK scene.”