Listen to HEALTH’s industrial cover of Deftones’ ‘Be Quiet And Drive (Far Away)’

HEALTH have shared a new cover of Deftones’ ‘Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)’ as part of the Spotify Singles series – listen to it below.

The song was first released on Deftones’ second album ‘Around the Fur’ back in 1997 and became their most successful single up until that point. HEALTH’s industrial synthpop reimagining of the track, however, brings a very different energy.

The Los Angeles noise rockers are about to release the physical version of their latest album ‘Rat Wars’, which has been available digitally since December. The vinyl, CD and cassette versions will be out on February 16.

The album’s lead single ‘HATEFUL’ was first premiered through New Blood Interactive‘s first-person shooter (FPS) game Ultrakill earlier in 2023. “Yes, we’re premiering band’s new music inside of Ultrakill now,” read an announcement from the game’s developer. “Deal with it.”

The gaming crossovers continued after the album’s release when the band unveiled Rat Wars Survivors, a Vampire Survivors-esque game where players fight against rats rather than blood-suckers. To succeed in the game, players need to “kill rats, collect their blood to level up, expand your arsenal and upgrade”. The players’ arsenal includes an assortment of sex toys and the ability to use magic to defeat the oncoming rat swarms.

Meanwhile, ††† (Crosses) have recently announced a UK and European tour to take place in June this year. The group, made up of Deftones’ Chino Moreno and Far’s Shaun Lopez, will make stops in cities such as Zagreb, Milan, Paris and London. Tickets for all of the shows can be found here.

Moreno spoke to NME last year, opening up about the differences between the band and his main project Deftones. “Music has this great ability to be nostalgic on its own, and a lot of those influences we wear pretty openly,” Moreno said.

“I don’t think we try to fit into that box, or any box for that matter. Lyrically, even in Deftones, I’ve always offset the jagged heaviness with the more romantic. To me, that’s where I cut my teeth as a listener. In Crosses, it’s a little more fluid because the musical bed offers that space a lot more openly.”