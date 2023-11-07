Listen to Heartworms’ new single ‘May I Comply’

Heartworms has shared her dark new single ‘May I Comply’ – listen to it below.

The new track is the first release from Heartworms since March EP ‘A Comforting Notion’, which NME said in a five-star review was “brimming with all the promise of the next great cult act”.

‘May I Comply’ arrives with an accompanying monochrome music video by Gilbert Trejo, who also directed Heartworms’ previous video ‘24 Hours’.

“When I wrote this track I just wanted to get over an ex and to tell my little brother he’s good enough… turned out to be a lot darker than I thought,” Heartworms, real name Jojo Orme, shared in a press statement.

Check out ‘May I Comply’ below.

Gilbert Trejo added: “For ‘May I Comply’ Jojo and I wanted to lean harder into the stark black and white world that Heartworms is building, washing everything but the band out in a sea of emptiness. Between shooting ‘24 Hours’ and ‘May I Comply’ I’ve had the chance to photograph Heartworms on tour and was excited about capturing a bit more of the energy of Jojo’s performance at this stage.”

‘May I Comply’ is produced by Speedy Wunderground head Dan Carey (Wet Leg, Slowthai, Fontaines D.C.) who Heartworms said she “idolised” before meeting him.

“And then he came into my life and he sees me the same as I see him,” she told NME last year. “It’s very beautiful. I appreciate his friendship, I’m so honoured. We get on really well; he’s a very special person.”

Last year, NME hailed Heartworms – who is signed to cult indie label Speedy Wunderground – as “defiant, goth-inspired post-punk that draws strength from the doubters”.

The artist will be performing her biggest headline show to date at London’s Village underground on November 21 – you can purchase any remaining tickets here. She’s also due to support The Last Dinner Party at The Roundhouse, London on February 1 2023, before heading out on a US support tour with The Kills.