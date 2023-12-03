Listen to Hotel Lux’s ode to Nigella Lawson on Christmas single ‘The Carvery’

Hotel Lux have shared their new single, a Christmas-themed ode to Nigella Lawson titled ‘The Carvery’. Listen to the song below.

They have also announced a run of UK headline shows for December, as well as a string of concerts as part of Independent Venue Week 2024. See the full list of dates below, and buy tickets here.

Speaking about ‘The Carvery’, the band have said: “Our contender for Christmas number one. Last year we were challenged to muster up a Christmas tune in a day at RAK studios. We wanted to appeal to that Christmas nostalgia, a bit of Slade, a bit of The Pogues. This year we’re releasing it for all the world to stream. Let’s toast Nigella”

The band, who formed in Portsmouth and are now based in London, released their debut album ‘Hands Across the Creek’ earlier this year.

In a three-star review, NME wrote about the band’s 2020 debut EP ‘Barstool Preaching’: “There’s a spirited energy here that goes some way towards papering over the cracks of ‘Barstool Preaching’ (although little can drown out the discomfiting clang of ill-judged lines like “I once contemplated suicide just to see the reaction on my Facebook feed”).”

“By and large, however, the character and promise evident make this a compelling listen no matter the headache in the morning.”

Hotel Lux will play the following shows:

DECEMBER

Tuesday 5 – NOTTINGHAM, Bodega

Wednesday 6 – GLASGOW, McChuills

Thursday 7 – MANCHESTER, Yes (Pink Room)

JANUARY

Monday 29 – PORTSMOUTH, Wedgewood Rooms

Tuesday 30 – CARDIFF, Clwb Ifor Bach

Wednesday 31 – NORTHAMPTON, Black Prince

FEBRUARY

Thursday 1 – CHELMSFORD, Hot Box Live

Friday 2 – LEEDS, Oporto

Saturday 3 – LIVERPOOL, EBGBs

Sunday 4 – ST ALBANS, The Horn