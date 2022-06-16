Listen to Ichiko Aoba’s gentle new song, ‘Hello’

Japanese ambient folk artist Ichiko Aoba has shared a gentle new track, titled ‘Hello’.

The track features elegant pianos in place of Aoba’s signature classical guitar work. “If you are by the beach, I’ll place a soft blanket outside for you / Barefoot in the open field or in the garden / With the birds, I sing a new day’s song,” she sings in Japanese.

The song was accompanied by a simple music video directed by Yusuke Morii. It depicts the daily life of a young child in a neighbourhood town, as she wakes from an afternoon nap, skips down steps, and idly doodles in a classroom.

Watch the video for ‘Hello’ below:

‘Hello’ will serve as the theme song to an upcoming film, This Is Amiko, which will open in Japanese cinemas on July 8. The film follows the life of an unconventional young girl, and her interactions with the world around her in Hiroshima.

“To the children, and the children in my heart, I hope it reaches all of them,” the Kyoto artist said of the song on Twitter.

Ichiko Aoba’s most recent album was 2020’s ‘Windswept Adan’. It was her seventh full-length effort, following records including 2013’s ‘0’ and 2018’s ‘qp’.

Earlier this month, Aoba announced an international tour in support of ‘Windswept Adan’. The tour’s European leg will begin on August 20 at Wales’ Green Man Festival, and will include dates in cities such as Berlin, London, and Copenhagen.

Meanwhile, October will see the musician play cities in North America, including Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. Details can be found below.

Ichiko Aoba International Tour 2022

In March 2020, Aoba was scheduled to perform in Singapore alongside Aspidistrafly at the Esplanade Recital Studio, before the event’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She previously performed in Singapore in 2018 at the Projector.