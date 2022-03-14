Listen to Indonesian inde rock band Perunggu’s debut album, ‘Memorandum’

Indonesian indie rock outfit Perunggu have released their debut album, ‘Memorandum’.

Released onto streaming platforms on Friday (March 11), the 11-track album features production from Polka Wars drummer Giovanni Rahmadeva and singer-producer Dennis Ferdinand.

Per a press release, the album has been in the works since February 2020, with the band sending raw demos to one another online due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The album is also a deeply personal one for the band, with each song chronicling different stages of their individual lives and experiences including heartbreak, long distance relationships, criticism of the Indonesian government and more.

Listen to ‘Memorandum’ below.

The album opens with the thrashy ‘Tarung Bebas’, which the band first released in August, setting the tone for the rest of the album with its punchy percussions, unrelenting guitar riffs and energetic vocals. The album also includes previously released single, ‘Biang Lara’.

Perunggu first formed in 2019 as a way for them to break away from the monotony and responsibilities of their daily routines, with each of them working jobs as executives of Jakarta-based companies.

Perunggu – consisting of Maul Ibrahim (lead vocals, guitar), Adam Adenan (bass, keyboards, piano, backing vocals) and Ildo Hasman (drums, backing vocals) – released their debut single ‘Menyala’ that same year, followed by the three-track EP ‘Pendar’ in 2020.