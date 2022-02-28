Listen to Indonesian singer Mezzaluna’s new lovelorn single, ‘I Beg’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Mezzaluna has shared a new lovelorn single ‘I Beg’, alongside a music video.

The OFFMUTE signee shared the James Bond-inspired track – and its accompanying music video – on major streaming platforms on Friday (February 25).

The slow-paced R&B track marks her first release for 2022 and her second single to be officially released. Laden with piano work and a symphonic string section, the track sees Mezzaluna place her heart on her sleeve in longing for someone to stay in a relationship.

Watch the music video for ‘I Beg’ below.

The colourful visual for ‘I Beg’ sees the singer performing solo on a lounge, and is rich with retrospective aesthetics and tape noise effects typical of 80s-styled VHS analogue videos.

“Maybe that the ones / That are expected always end badly / I should know by now /That I don’t know a damn thing cause the door never opens / That I don’t know a damn thing cause I’m not the exception,” she sings in the song’s opening lines.

Per a press release, the rising singer shared that the track was written based on “a personal experience that I went through in high school”, adding that she initially wrote a shorter version song in “10 minutes”, but “a bridge was added at the end and I am proud with the final results”.

The 21-yea-old Mezzaluna – real name Jaya Mezzaluna Bungari – explained the song’s inspiration: “I had the intention to create an arrangement worthy of a James Bond theme song.”

“So my biggest inspiration for this track was Adele‘s ‘Skyfall’ and Sam Smith’s ‘Writing’s on the Wall’. I think this theme matches my image and vocal range the most.”

For the track’s video, Mezzaluna reunited with director Deby Sucha, who helmed the production of the visual for her 2021 debut song ‘In Situ’.

Mezzaluna released the debut single in September last year after being added to regional imprint OFFMUTE, Sony Music’s new Southeast Asian sub-label that launched in March 2021.