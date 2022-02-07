Listen to Indonesian singer-songwriter Agatha Pricilla’s poignant single ‘Ruang’

Indonesian singer and actress Agatha Pricilla has dropped a poignant new single titled ‘Ruang’ – which means ‘Space’ when translated to English.

The ballad, produced by Lomba Sihir guitarist and Sun Eater label mate Rayhan Noor, was shared on major streaming services on Friday (February 4) and sees the artist trading in her pop and R&B sensibilities for a more nuanced soft rock sound.

In a press release, the 24-year-old said her latest track was written to motivate people, including herself, to speak honestly in order to solve the problems they have at hand.

Listen to ‘Ruang’ below.

“Do not hesitate to bring things up because staying silent does not solve the anxiety that is in our minds,” she said. “Silence leads to overthinking that makes everything feel many times heavier. Solving every problem is easier if we convey everything as honestly as possible.”

‘Ruang’, which was co-written by Pricilla’s friend Salma Chetizsa, is also a look into her upcoming debut album, which is expected to be released in 2023. The artist also noted that the collection of songs that make up the album are inspired by her mother’s advice.

Pricilla – real name Elizabeth Agatha Pricilla Soekamto – carved out her career in the mainstream Indonesian entertainment scene through her acting appearances on the Putih Abu-Abu (Ashen White) television drama series in 2012 and its sequel the following year. She also made her silver screen debut in the 2015 romantic comedy film Heart Beat in 2015.

Following the disbanding of her former Indonesian girl group Blink in 2017, Pricilla returned as a solo artist in 2019, rolling out numerous singles such as ‘Desire’ and ‘Chimera’.

In 2020, Pricilla collaborated with Indonesian female artists Yura Yunita, SIVIA, and Nadin Amizah for a rework of ‘Reflection’, a theme song for the 1998 Disney film Mulan.

Pricilla’s song ‘Esok Siapa Tau’ (‘Tomorrow, Who Knows’) was included on Sun Eater’s ‘Sounds Cute Might Delete Later (September)’ compilation last year, as part of a series of mini-albums featuring .Feast and more.