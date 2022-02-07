Listen to Indonesian singer-songwriter Morad’s funk-tinged, psychedelic new single, ‘Red & Black’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Morad has dropped a new funk-tinged and psychedelic single, ‘Red & Black’.

The song arrived on major streaming platforms via Indonesian imprint Berita Angkasa on Friday (February 4), along with an accompanying lyric video on YouTube. The fresh track will also feature on his debut album, which is expected to be released later this year.

The single features the up-and-coming artist combining classic funk bass lines and twangy surf-rock guitar riffs, both of which are backed by filtered drum rhythms and gentle strokes of a keyboard.

Watch the lyric video below.

According to Pop Hari Ini, Morad said the single was inspired by theme songs of classic movies.”When I made ‘Red & Black’, I was imagining films with 1950s sets. So, it’s as if this song will serve as a soundtrack to a film,” Morad was quoted as saying.

Produced by Viki Vikranta, the drummer of classic rock band Kelompok Penerbang Rocket, the song conveys an individual’s curiosity towards a woman. “The colours red and black possess their own symbol and meaning in depicting the figure of the woman,” Morad explained.

The artist also noted that the faint and choir-like backing vocals were performed by fellow singer-songwriter Kamga Mo to add variety to the track.

Morad – real name Mohammad Radityo – his solo music career with the debut single ‘Blink of an Eye’ in 2019.

The debut song was followed up with ‘If Tomorrow I’m Losing You’, which was also featured on Berita Angkasa’s compilation album ‘Adiksi Adaptasi’ (‘Adaptation Addiction’) in 2020.

Last year, Morad released the singles ‘How’ in February and ‘No One’s Gonna Love You’ in November.