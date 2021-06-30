Listen to Inhaler’s anthemic new single ‘Totally’

Inhaler have shared a brand new single – listen to the anthemic, radio-ready ‘Totally’ below.

The track is the final preview of the Dublin band’s debut album ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’, which is set to be released next week (July 9).

So far, the album has been previewed by its title track and first single ‘Who’s Your Money On?’.

Speaking of their forthcoming debut album and their progression as a band, bassist Robert Keating said: “We started writing this when we were teenagers and now we’re adults.”

“I wanted the songs to feel positive,” frontman Eli Hewson added. “Because… it won’t always be like this.”

Listen to ‘Totally’ below:

Along with the new track, the band have also announced details of their first full headline tour of North America, taking place in March 2022. A UK tour precedes the US run this autumn.

See the full list of dates below, and grab tickets here.

MARCH 2022

4 – Atlanta, Terminal West

5 – Nashville, The Basement East

7 – Washington DC, 9:30 Club

8 – Philadelphia, Theatre Of Living Arts

10 – New York, Irving Plaza

11 – Brooklyn, Warsaw

12 – Boston, Royale

14 – Toronto, Phoenix Concert Theatre

15 – Detroit, St Andrews Hall

17 – Chicago, House Of Blues

18 – Milwaukee, Rave II

19 – Minneapolis, First Avenue

21 – Denver, Summit Music Hall

22 – Salt Lake City, The Depot

24 – Vancouver, The Commodore Ballroom

25 – Seattle, The Showbox

26 – Portland, Wonder Ballroom

28 – San Francisco, The Fillmore

29 – San Diego, The Observatory North Park

31 – Los Angeles, The Belasco

Last week, Inhaler announced a special edition of their debut album featuring artwork by Noel Fielding.

The “extremely limited version” of ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’ is available to purchase via The Sound Of Vinyl, and the band said they were “honoured” that their “hero” Fielding had reimagined the official cover art in paint. “Thanks to the Lord of the dance for rendering us in your inimitable style, forever grateful,” they said.