Listen to J Balvin and Khalid’s new collaboration, ‘Otra Noche Sin Ti’

J Balvin has teamed up with Khalid on new song ‘Otra Noche Sin Ti’ – you can listen to it below.

The track is accompanied by a gothic-themed, Collin Tilley-directed video which sees the pair in a dark, foggy forest. You can watch the video below.

‘Used to shed tears in the ‘rari / There I was wishin’ you would stop me / Here I am wishin’ you would call me,’ Khalid sings towards the end of the track.

The release follows other singles ‘Tu Veneno’ and ‘Ma’ G’ which are taken from the Columbian singer’s upcoming – and as yet untitled – new album.

Last month it was announced that Balvin would feature on a special anniversary album for the Pokémon franchise, titled ‘Pokémon 25: The Album’, alongside Post Malone and Katy Perry.

Revealing the news in an interview with Rolling Stone, Balvin said the song will be performed in Spanish and expected it to drop soon.

“We’re gonna come up with a crazy song. It’s going to catch everybody’s ear,” he said.

Following the success of his collaborative album ‘OASIS’ with Bad Bunny in 2019, Balvin released a solo album, ‘Colores’, in March 2020.

That album won Best Urban Music album at the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards, where the rapper was nominated in a total of 13 categories.

Meanwhile, Khalid recently collaborated with Justin Bieber on his new album, ‘Justice.’