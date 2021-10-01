Listen to J. Cole and Wale team up on new track ‘Poke It Out’

Wale and J. Cole have teamed up for their new collaborative single ‘Poke It Out’, their first release together since 2018.

The catchy track is built around an electric bass sample from Q-Tip‘s 1999 single ‘Vivrant Thing’, with upbeat percussion thrown into the mix. It opens with bars from Wale, before Cole joins in with quips of his own. Listen to it below:

It’s the first time the pair have teamed up on a track since 2018, when they released ‘My Boy (Freestyle)’, lifted from Wale’s album ‘Free Lunch’. They’ve linked up a number of times over their careers, releasing other collaborative cuts including ‘You Got It’, ‘Bad Girls Club’ and ‘The Pessimist’.

Their new single, ‘Poke It Out’, is set to appear on Wale’s forthcoming LP ‘Folarin 2’, which is due for release on October 22. It will be his first album since 2019’s ‘Wow… That’s Crazy’ and serve as the follow-up to his 2012 mixtape, ‘Folarin’.

Wale has already released other collaborations from the forthcoming record, including ‘Down South’ with Maxo Kream and Yella Beezy, and ‘Angles’ with Chris Brown.

Cole recently announced that his North Carolina music festival, Dreamville, would be returning in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s yet to announce a lineup, but said it will feature “some of his favourite artists and collaborators”.

The rapper kicked off the tour for his latest album, ‘The Off-Season’, last week. He was joined by Future and Drake during a Miami show for a live rendition of ‘Way 2 Sexy’ from the latter’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’, after which Drake proceeded to call Cole “one of the greatest rappers to ever touch a mic”.