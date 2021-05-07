Listen to J. Cole’s new song ‘Interlude’, from upcoming album ‘The Off-Season’

Ahead of the release of his highly anticipated new album ‘The Off-Season’, J. Cole has today dropped a taste of it with new track ‘Interlude’.

Cole took to social media to reveal that he’d initially planned to drop ‘The Off-Season’ all at once. “Told myself I would drop the album all at once,” he wrote on Twitter. “Sometimes you gotta say fuck it tho.”

Listen to ‘Interlude’ below.

‘The Off-Season’ was announced earlier this week, and is set to drop next Friday (May 14). It marks his first solo studio album since 2018’s ‘KOD’.

Initially, it was believed that the album to follow-up ‘KOD’ would be titled ‘The Fall Off’, due to the final song on ‘KOD’ being titled ‘1985 (Intro To The Fall Off)’.

However, ‘The Off-Season’ has been public knowledge since 2018, when Cole captioned the YouTube video for ‘Album of the Year (Freestyle)’ with “The Off Season coming soon… All roads lead to The Fall Off.”

Late last year, Cole shared a picture of a notepad on Instagram that mapped out a pathway for what he dubbed “The Fall Off Era”, which shows ‘The Off-Season’ being followed by a project called ‘It’s A Boy’ and then, finally, ‘The Fall Off’.

Despite not releasing a solo album since 2018, Cole has been steadily releasing music over the past year. He dropped two songs that are set to appear on ‘The Fall Off’, titled ‘The Climb Back’ and ‘Lion King On Ice’.

Last year, Cole also dropped standalone track ‘Snow On Tha Bluff’, which seemed to criticise fellow rapper Noname.

Noname hit back at Cole on her own ‘Song 33’, before later apologising and saying that her ego “got the best” of her.

Earlier this week, Noname recalled the incident on Twitter, writing “j cole was upset because i tweeted about rappers who profit off blackness while simultaneously being silent when it comes to black death.

“he was angered by the ‘tone’ of a tweet that didn’t even specifically name him.”