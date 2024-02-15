Listen to J. Mascis’ cover of Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘Motion Sickness’

J. Mascis has shared a rendition of Phoebe Bridgers’ song ‘Motion Sickness’. Listen to it below.

The moment came when the Dinosaur Jr. frontman made a recent appearance on an Australian radio station, and used the segment to put his own signature spin on the track.

First released by the Boygenius member as part of her 2017 solo album ‘Stranger In The Alps’, Mascis adjusted elements of the song to make it fit in with his classic drawl-style – including adjusting some of the melodies and even tweaking some of the lyrics.

The latter came as the 58-year-old took the original line “You were in a band when I was born,” and swapped it for “I was in a band when I was born”.

As highlighted by Stereogum, the appearance on the Melbourne station 3RRR also saw him take part in an interview and pronounce the singer, songwriter and guitarist’s name as “Fo-eh-bee Bridgers.”

You can check out the segment here, with the cover arriving around 16-minutes into the 43-minute appearance.

Mascis’s feature on the Australian radio show comes as his band – ‘90s alt-rock icons Dinosaur Jr. – are set to play a run of live shows there over the next month.

The dates with the band kick off tomorrow (February 16), with two back-to-back slots at Northcote Theatre in Melbourne, and continue with gigs across Sydney (February 21), Brisbane (23), Adelaide (26), Perth (28) and Auckland (March 2).

Alongside the dates with Dinosaur Jr., Mascis will also be playing two solo gigs to promote his new album ‘What Do We Do Now’ – which arrived earlier this month. These dates include a slot at Liberty Hall in Sydney next Tuesday (February 20) and at The Triffid in Brisbane four days later (24). Visit here for remaining tickets.

In other J. Mascis news, earlier this month the artist announced a UK and European tour for spring 2024.

The seven-date run will take place in April and will begin in Antwerp on April 2 before moving on to Amsterdam and Berlin. Mascis will then play shows in the UK, taking in London, Manchester and Glasgow before heading to Ireland to round out the tour in Dublin. Find tickets for the UK shows here.