Listen to James Reid’s dancey new single ‘Hello’

Filipino R&B artist James Reid has dropped a dancey new single ‘Hello’.

The funky track, co-written by Reid and Ben SAMAMA, uploaded on major streaming services on Friday (June 18), several days after he teased its release on Twitter.

‘Hello’ was released on Careless Music, the label Reid co-founded in 2017. It’s laced with the sounds of a Hammond organ, alongside guitar riffs and mid-tempo percussion.

“I’m jealous of the cigarette in your pocket / It’s closer than I’ve ever been to your heart,” Reid sings on the flirtatious opening. “My head’s in the cloud thinking you should join me / So don’t think twice / Tell me everything that you wanted.”

The newest track is the third to be released by the 23-year-old musician and actor this year. The song also comes a month after he unveiled the single ‘Crazy’, which was exclusively available for Amazon Music subscribers on Amazon Original.

‘Hello’ and ‘Crazy’ arrive after his first 2021 single ‘Soda’, which launched in January, accompanied by a futuristic music video in late March.

In April, Reid also remixed Yuna‘s groovy 2020 single ‘Dance Like Nobody’s Watching’.

Reid’s three new original songs this year add to a string of singles he has released sporadically since his 2017 full-length album ‘Palm Dreams’.