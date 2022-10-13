Listen to James Reid’s new sophomore album, ‘lovescene:’

Filipino R&B artist James Reid has dropped his second full-length record, ‘lovescene:’.

The album features a 10-song tracklist, which all share credits with Careless, Reid’s label with Bret Jackson.

These include the September single ‘u & i’, which thematically touches upon Reid’s personal difficulties in finding privacy as a public figure. Meanwhile, the album’s opener, ‘cali lovin’ – which Reid performed in May for the Grammys’ Press Play Series – marks one of the first songs Reid wrote following his relocation to Los Angeles.

Guest appearances on the album by other artists include Californian singer Destiny Rogers on the song ‘Lie To Me’, as well Woosung from South Korean pop rock outfit The Rose on ‘Hold On Tight’. The Filipino singer had previously contributed to The Rose’s music on a track titled ‘Yes’, which was included on the Korean band’s comeback LP, ‘Heal’.

Listen to ‘lovescene:’ below:

‘lovescene:’ follows Reid’s 2017 record ‘Palm Dreams’, which marked the Filipino-Australian singer’s debut effort.

The R&B artist’s second album had originally begun as an EP, but eventually expanded into its current form, with the singer stating that “there was just too many songs I wanted to share with everyone.”

Meanwhile, earlier in July, Reid also teased news of an upcoming mixtape due in October, which would feature collaborations with other Careless artists, including Nadine Lustre and Liza Soberano.