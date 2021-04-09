Listen to James Reid’s remix of Yuna’s groovy single ‘Dance Like Nobody’s Watching’

James Reid has remixed Yuna‘s latest solo single ‘Dance Like Nobody’s Watching’.

The Filipino artist adds a sensual verse of his own to the groovy song, which Yuna released in December.

“Something tells me / That we’re gonna be alright / The trick is to keep / Moving your body,” he sings in the second verse.

“When I see now / Your love is blinding / Your body’s reaching out / But your heart is silent / Come on hear me out / Girl I’m tryin’ / Take my hand / We can dance like nobody’s watching.”

Listen to the remix, which dropped today (April 9), below.

Last September, Reid and Yuna shared a virtual stage at the US-based Overpass Music Festival.

Just earlier this week, Yuna revealed in a new interview that she was working with Frank Ocean‘s ‘Channel Orange’ producer Malay for her upcoming album. Her new record – the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Rouge’ – will have fewer collaborations than its predecessor. She wanted the upcoming album as “pure and natural, fun and laid-back”, the Malaysian artist told Harper’s Bazaar Malaysia in a cover interview.

Reid, on the other hand, dropped a futuristic music video for his single ‘Soda’ last month. It was also Reid’s first single in two years, and featured contributions from Nadine Lustre and Massiah – both Reid’s fellow artists on the label Careless Music, which he founded.