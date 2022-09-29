Listen to James Reid’s slick new single ‘u & i’ from upcoming album ‘LOVESCENE’

Filipino R&B singer James Reid has released his new single ‘u & i’, kicking off the countdown to his anticipated October album ‘LOVESCENE’.

The single was released on streaming platforms on September 28 and was accompanied by single art featuring Filipina-American model Kelsey Meritt. The photo used for the single art had prompted speculation of a relationship between the two when Reid was spotted with the model, ABS-CBN News reports, but it turns out that it had just been the shoot for the single’s art work.

The single itself features Reid’s signature husk vocals intoning the lyrics “I can’t see that you want me / And I need you / Your body’s callin’ / It completes you / I’ll take you to heaven,” to a lively but sultry R&B beat.

Reid will also be hosting a fan event on the Careless Music TikTok at 8pm local time tonight (September 29), where he will tease ‘LOVESCENE’.

The singer revealed the release of his upcoming album ‘LOVESCENE’ in an announcement in late August, explaining that the album had originally been conceived as an EP. “Now, it’s a 10 track album dropping in October. There was just too many songs I wanted to share with everyone,” Reid continued. “So be ready.”

In July, the singer told PUSH Bets Live that the project – which initially slated as an EP – will drop in September. The 29-year-old also spilled details on an upcoming mixtape due in October, featuring collaborations from different acts including Careless artists Nadine Lustre and Liza Soberano. “So it’s very unique and one of a kind collaboration in the mixtape,” he added.

Reid’s latest work is the unreleased track called ‘California Lovin’’, which he premiered live for the Grammys’ Press Play series in May. Earlier this year, he also dropped collaborative singles ‘HATDOG’ with Zack Tabudlo and JAY B and ØZI for ‘Hello 2.0 (Legends Only)’.