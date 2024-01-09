Listen to Jamie xx’s hypnotic new song ‘It’s So Good’

Jamie xx has released the hypnotic new single, ‘It’s So Good’ – check it out below.

Arriving today (January 9), the new song arrives as the soundtrack to the latest campaign for Chanel Coco Crush, which also launched this morning.

Available to stream on all platforms now, it marks Jamie xx’s first new music in over a year, following him taking time out from releasing new music in 2023. It also builds on from the success of the previous singles ‘Let’s Do It Again’ and ‘Kill Dem’ – each of which arrived in 2022.

As for the song itself, ‘It’s So Good’ is a subtle and euphoric anthem, which gradually develops across four and a half minutes. It also comes alongside a visual accompaniment – showing the track played on a cassette. Check it out below.

While Jamie xx’s last new music arrived in 2022, the musician was busy across 2023; playing a number of live shows across the year. These included a run of North American dates with LCD Soundsystem and IDLES as part of the Re:SET Concert Series, as well as several festival sets across the globe.

In addition, he also recently teamed up with The xx bandmate Romy for her critically acclaimed album ‘Mid Air’. For this, he co-produced the single ‘Enjoy Your Life’, which also featured contributions from Fred Again.. and Stuart Price.

He also took on production duties for The xx’s Oliver Sim – contributing to the acclaimed 2022 debut solo album ‘Hideous Bastard’.

Earlier this month, it was reported that The xx are back in the studio and currently working on the follow-up album to ‘I See You’, which arrived in 2017.

Speaking with NME, Romy said: “I think Oliver and Jamie and I have all tried new things and learned a lot from different projects and I think that’s quite healthy to be like, ‘What have you learned? What should we do now?’ And I think it’s quite wide open and it’s exciting to be starting again in a way.

“But we’ve started making some music and I’m really excited about it,” she added.