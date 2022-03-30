Listen to Japanese Breakfast cover Bon Iver’s ‘Skinny Love’

Japanese Breakfast has shared a cover of Bon Iver‘s ‘Skinny Love’ as part of the Spotify Singles series, highlighting this year’s Best New Artist Grammy nominees. Listen to the track below.
“We decided to record Bon Iver’s ‘Skinny Love’ because it felt like a very surprising cover for Japanese Breakfast,” Michelle Zauner said. “It’s so moving and sparse. We felt we could add some interesting instrumentation to the track and celebrate our fellow label mate Bon Iver.”
The artist and best-selling memoirist also re-recorded their hit ‘Be Sweet’ speeding it up and adding a “disco beat”.
The band is also set to kick off a tour next month, with upcoming festival stops at Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Pitchfork Music Festival, Shaky Knees, Boston Calling, and more. View ticket details here.
Japanese Breakfast US Tour:
APRIL
5 – Athens, OH – Ohio University Music Industry Summit
16 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
23 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
30 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival
MAY
5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
6 – Richmond, VA – Friday Cheers at Brown’s Island
7 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
14 – Winooski, VT – Waking Windows Music & Arts Festival
15 – Houston, TX – We Are One Music & Arts Festival
28 – North Adams, MA – Solid Sound Festival
29 – Allston, MA – Boston Calling Music Festival
JUNE
4 – Bloomington, IN – Granfalloon at Buskirk-Chumley Theater
4 – Bloomington, IN – Granfalloon at Dunn Meadow
12 – Queens, NY – The Governors Ball Music Festival
14 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
15 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap Filene Center
16 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
17 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
JULY
8 – Des Moines, IA – 80/35 Music Festival
16 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival
21 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point
12-14 – Seattle, WA – Day In Day Out Festival
26 – Stanford, CA – Here And There at Frost Amphitheater
SEPTEMBER
3 – Denver, CO – Here And There at The Mission Ballroom
OCTOBER
4 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
7 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds
Outside of their nomination for Best New Artist, Japanese Breakfast is also up for Best Alternative Music Album for their critically-acclaimed album, ‘Jubilee’.
In a four-star review of the album, NME praised it as “a personal and musical breakthrough” adding: “After making her name writing about the most difficult topics possible, Zauner proves here that it’s within your grasp to grab joy from that pain even when it feels impossible.”