Listen to Japanese Breakfast’s cover of Sufjan Stevens’ ‘Romulus’

Japanese Breakfast has delivered a cover of Sufjan Stevens’ track ‘Romulus’, taken from his 2003 album ‘Michigan’.

Recorded for SiriusXMU, the acoustic cover stays loyal to Stevens’ folksy original, with Michelle Zauner’s vocals equally as floaty above the light guitar and piano.

Listen to the cover below:

Zauner’s cover of ‘Romulus’ follows on from a recent live rendition of Dolly Parton’s ‘Here You Come Again’, performed while on tour. Also while travelling around the US, her old workplace, Philadelphia venue Union Transfer, renamed its cloakroom after Zauner.

Japanese Breakfast released her third studio album, ‘Jubilee’, back in June. The record was given four stars from NME upon its release and described as “a brilliantly forward-thinking stab at creating pure joy”.

“After making her name writing about the most difficult topics possible, Zauner proves here that it’s within your grasp to grab joy from that pain even when it feels impossible.”

Japanese Breakfast has performed tracks off the album live for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and CBS This Morning.

Elsewhere this year, Zauner released her memoir Crying In H Mart, which is expected to be adapted into a film. Her soundtrack for the indie game Sable is also expected to be released this September.