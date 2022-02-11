Listen to Jasmine Sokko’s addictive new single, ‘We Could Be So Electric’

Singaporean electro-pop artist Jasmine Sokko has released her latest single, ‘We Could Be So Electric’.

The track – her first of the year – was released via Warner Music on Friday (February 11). Written and produced by Sokko, the fresh track features dancey electronic beats, funky basslines and bright synths.

On ‘We Could Be So Electric’, Sokko sings about feeling a spark with someone new, and diving headfirst into the highs of a new relationship through lyrics like “I feel the sparkle between us / There’s an instant connection” and “It’s been a year full of endings / But you’re the beginning that made it worth it all”.

Listen to ‘We Could Be So Electric’ below.

Sokko has described ‘We Could Be So Electric’ as “a love song… until it’s not”, via a press release. “It’s a track of imagining what it means to finally meet someone special and though the time has not yet come but there’s hope that when it’s my turn, it would be worth the wait.”

‘We Could Be So Electric’ marks the electro-pop musician’s first release since she launched her six-track EP, ‘θi = θr’, in September last year, and is also the first of multiple singles that Sokko has planned for the year.

While the tone of her upcoming releases remains to be seen, Sokko shared in a press statement: “I’m shifting away from making music in a formulaic way. I don’t want to be predictable anymore. I don’t want to be confined to a genre. I just want to make whatever sound that would bring out how I feel in the most accurate manner.”

The ‘θi = θr’ project featured previously released singles ‘Medusa’, ‘Tetris’, and ‘Cannibal’ featuring Hey Violet’s Rena Lovelis and ’25’, co-written by fellow Singaporean singer-songwriter Gentle Bones.

In November 2020, Sokko released her debut Mandarin-language EP, ‘Made In Future’, featuring Moonshine – who had worked with K-pop groups ITZY and Twice – and Alex Ni (Jolin Tsai, Elva Hsiao) on production duties.

Sokko made her debut in 2016 with her single ‘1057’. In 2019, Jasmine Sokko became the first Singaporean artist to win Best Southeast Asian Act at the MTV European Music Awards.