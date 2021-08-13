Listen to Jasmine Sokko’s hard-edged new single ‘Cannibal’

Jasmine Sokko has released a new single, ‘Cannibal’, a collaborative track with Rena Lovelis of US pop band Hey Violet.

The track premiered earlier today (August 13) via Warner Music Singapore. It serves as a peek into Sokko’s forthcoming EP, which is due for release in September. Featuring a harder-edged pop sound, ‘Cannibal’ is the follow-up single to June’s ‘Tetris’ and March’s ‘Medusa’.

On her new track, Sokko conjures heavy bass rhythms while navigating her innermost psyche, which she finds plagued by torment and destructive habits. “Swallow myself like a cannibal / Lonely as hell it’s unbearable / Why do I fucking do this / Psychology madness,” she sings in its chorus.

Listen to ‘Cannibal’ below.

In a press statement, Sokko described the track as a “cathartic release”, summing it up by saying she “summoned a demon” out of herself and “morphed it into a song”.

“I have a chronically ‘too hard on yourself’ attitude,” she continued. “I’d set unachievable expectations and have the habit of exhausting myself to the bone in the process of keeping up with them.”

“If I fail to reach it (which is very often), I’d mentally punish myself for being less than who I want to be. I hope acknowledging this part of me means the beginning of self-love.”

‘Cannibal’ is co-produced by Sokko and Finnish producer Hank Solo (Ava Max, Lil Peep) and co-written with Jenna Andrews, who is the executive producer of Sokko’s forthcoming EP. Rena and Nia Lovelis of American pop-rock band Hey Violet also contributed to the writing of the song, with the former featuring on vocals.

“I’m glad that even at this crazy time in the world, we still had a chance to connect about the song and what it means to her,” Rena Lovelis shared in a statement. “It’s really cool to me that she wrote about such a viciously vulnerable pattern and wasn’t afraid to call herself out on it.”

Due out next month, Sokko’s as-yet-untitled EP is set to be her most reflective one yet. An official visualiser for ‘Cannibal’, starring Sokko and Lovelis and filmed by Singaporean famed photographer Jayden Tan and Casey Moreta (guitarist of Hey Violet) respectively, will also be released “in the coming weeks”, according to a press release.

‘Cannibal’, alongside earlier singles ‘Tetris’ and ‘Medusa’, is the latest English-language track from Sokko. Last year, the Singaporean singer-songwriter dropped a string of Mandarin singles that made up her EP ‘Made In Future’.