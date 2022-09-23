Listen to Jason Dhakal and Jess Connelly’s new dreamy single ‘Wish U Were Here’

Filipino artists Jason Dhakal and Jess Connelly have teamed up with producer Luis Villanueva for the collaborative single ‘Wish U Were Here.’

The dreamy track emerged on major streaming platforms via Warner Music Philippines on Friday (September 23) and arrives a little over a week after Dhakal released his solo single ‘can’t get enough’.

But unlike Dhakal’s neo-soul-styled new single, ‘Wish U Were Here’ carries a dream pop texture, kicking off with smooth synths, and subtle percussive beats, followed by Connely’s mellifluous voice.

Listen to the track below.

The trio’s new track also touches on the longingness for someone despite parting ways, as Connelly opens the song with “I just want some peace of mind / Do you mind If I stop reminiscing / Clear out my mission“.

In the second verse, Dhakal responds with “I hope you been alright / I’ve been in another world / A different place / Tryna settle in the space I’m in“.

Both ‘can’t get enough’ and ‘Wish U Were Here’ mark Dhakal’s first new releases since his 2020 album ‘Lovesound’, which included a music video for the opening track ‘Body & Soul’, and collaborations with Filipino artists crwn, Cavill and dot.jaime.

The latest single dropped just a say before Dhakal is due to make an appearance at Singapore’s Music Matters Live 2022 conference.

performing in singapore for Music Matters <333 Posted by Jason Dhakal on Wednesday, September 21, 2022

‘Wish U Were Here’ also adds to a string of previous collaborations between Dhakal and Connelly, which include the remix of Dhakhal’s ‘JCON’ and dot.jaime’s ‘U’ in 2018.

In July 2020, Dhakal was also featured on Paradise Rising’s debut mixtape with the track ‘Endlessly+Tenderly’, which launched alongside the 88rising imprint in the Philippines, and also featured the likes of Kiana V, Massiah, Leila Alcasid, and Fern.

Meanwhile, ‘Wish U Were Here’ also marked Connelly’s first collaboration for 2022, following her previous solo tracks ‘Never’ and ‘Better’.