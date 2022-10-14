Listen to Jason Dhakal’s groovy new single ‘ur man’

Philippines-based R&B musician Jason Dhakal has dropped a groovy new single titled ‘ur man’.

The Oman-born artist shared the track on major streaming platforms on Friday (October 14), a steady-paced number that kicks off with deep funky basslines and raw drum beats.

With a soothing and feel-good tone, Dhakal opens the song with the line “Calling on a Saturday morning / Askin’ what you’re doing tonight / See, I’ve been feeling kinda lonely / and only you can make it right.”

Listen to ‘ur man’ below.

Announcing the release of the latest song in a cryptic post on social media, Dhakal hinted at more material that would likely follow. “ur man track 2 of ?? out noww anyways i put my whole boochie in this track. enjoy! mwa (SIC),” he told his fans in a post on Instagram.

The Paradise Rising signee also noted the latest self-written track was produced by his frequent collaborator Lustbass.

The arrival of ‘ur man’ comes less than a month after Dhakal teamed up with fellow Manila-based singer Jess Connelly and producer Luis Villanueva for a dreamy single titled ‘Wish You Were Here’ in late September.

In mid-August, Dhakal shared the neo soul-styled track ‘can’t get enough’, marking his first new release since his 2020 album ‘lovesound’.

The two earlier songs also arrived ahead of Dhakal’s appearance at Singapore’s Music Matters Live 2022 conference in September.