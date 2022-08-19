Listen to Jason Dhakal’s suave new single, ‘can’t get enough’

Oman-born, Philippines-based R&B musician Jason Dhakal has released a suave new single titled ‘can’t get enough’.

The Paradise Rising artist released his single on all streaming platforms on August 19, led by a smoky guitar riff as Dhakal pulls off lines like “Everything you say my love it sticks to me like glue (just like glue) / Cuz you’re so cute, so cute” with the swaggering confidence of Prince in ‘Do Me Baby’.

Listen to Jason Dhakal’s ‘can’t get enough’ below.

‘can’t get enough’ is Dhakal’s first new release since his 2020 album ‘Lovesound’, which spawned a music video for the Lustbass-assisted opening track ‘Body & Soul’. The track is far his most popular song, with over 4.8 million streams on Spotify to date. The album also included collaborations with Filipino artists crwn, Cavill and dot.jaime.

Dhakal was also featured on Paradise Rising’s debut mixtape with the track ‘Endlessly+Tenderly’, which was released in July 2020. The mixtape launched alongside the 88rising imprint in the Philippines, and also featured acts like Kiana V, Massiah, Leila Alcasid and Fern.

He debuted in 2018 with the release of his ‘Night In’ EP after finding success uploading tracks onto his SoundCloud account for fun, having composed most of his music on his iPad. Originally born and raised in Oman, Dhakal made the move to the Philippines in 2017 to chase a career in music.