Listen to Jess Connelly’s breakup anthem ‘Chatter’

Filipino R&B singer Jess Connelly has released her new single ‘Chatter.’

Produced by Larce Blake and DreEazy, it’s a song about breaking up and recognising toxicity in a relationship. “I’ve been hearing chatter how you think I did you dirty,” Connelly sings on the track.

“Please be careful how you speak up on my name / Pure as my intention, how could you forget to mention that every part of me is all I ever gave?”

Stream the song below.

‘Chatter’ is the follow-up to Connelly’s single ‘Expect,’ which she released with a karaoke-style lyric video back in August.

Connelly’s last EP ‘ATM’, which includes her single ‘Lock’, was released last year. Her first full-length album ‘JCON’ came out in 2018.

The singer has also collaborated with Filipino artists Curtismith, CRWN, and LUSTBASS in the past.

Connelly is due to perform for Bacardi’s online Halloween concert Bacardi Sessions on October 31, 8pm. She will be joined by rappers Al James and Kiyo, and up-and-coming artists Nicole Anjela, Yoki, and Zae, who were chosen by fans. Local dancers Aira Casim, Lem Bot, and more will perform as well.

Bacardi Sessions will be streamed on the OneMusic and ABS-CBN Star Music YouTube channels and Facebook pages. See the full lineup below.