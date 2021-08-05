Listen to Jess Connelly’s funky new single, ‘Over You’

Filipino R&B singer Jess Connelly has released new single ‘Over You’.

‘Over You’ arrived yesterday (August 4) on streaming platforms. It marks another Connelly collaboration with LUSTBASS, who serves as producer on the track.

Connelly dials up the synth-funk vibrancy in ‘Over You’, which follows her April single ‘Risk’. She attempts to deal with her unresolved feelings from a past relationship in the track, contending with her deep desire to reunite with an ex-lover while confronting their past mistakes and behaviour.

“And if I’m really being honest / oh when it comes to you / you make me weak, yeah / I know you cannot make no promise / Are you still the same? / Will you ever change?” she sings on the bridge.

Watch the visualiser for ‘Over You’ below.

In an Instagram post last week, Connelly, who is currently based in Sydney, Australia, wrote that she “really wanted to shoot some videos” but is unable to, due to the city’s ongoing extended lockdown. “So I think imma have to go ahead & drop some music in the meantime,” she wrote, teasing today’s release of ‘Over You’.

Connelly last collaborated with LUSTBASS on her 2019 single, ‘hooked / good lover’. Before that, LUSTBASS was responsible for several tracks on her 2018 mixtape, ‘JCON’.