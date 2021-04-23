Listen to JJ Lin and Anne-Marie’s emotive new ballad, ‘Bedroom’

Singaporean Mandopop star JJ Lin has teamed up with British singer Anne-Marie on the ballad ‘Bedroom’.

The emotive track, sung in English, arrived on Friday (April 23). It’s a fresh addition to Lin’s EP ‘Like You Do’, which was released last month and marked the Taiwan-based artist’s first English-language project.

“Party’s over and you’re all alone / I used to give a fuck ’bout me and you / Now I look at you / I don’t care,” Lin and Anne-Marie sing on the stripped-down piano ballad.

Watch the lyric video for ‘Bedroom’ below:

‘Bedroom’ touches on emotional struggles in a relationship. The two artists collaborated remotely, from their respective bases in Taipei and London, to record the song.

‘Bedroom’ was previously teased as an untitled surprise track on ‘Like You Do’, which was released on March 28. It was the second half of a larger, bilingual project ‘Drifter / Like You Do’, which constituted Lin’s 14th album. The first part, ‘Drifter’, was a Mandarin-language project, released October 2020.

Stream ‘Like You Do’ below:

The eight tracks on ‘Like You Do’ – which include a remix by Steve Aoki – mark Lin’s most significant foray into English-language music in his solo career so far. Lin broke out with his 2003 debut album ‘Music Voyager’ and has since become one of the world’s biggest Mandopop stars and one of Singapore’s most prominent musicians.

Lin recently teamed up with South Korean singer Jung Yong-hwa, best known as the lead vocalist of CNBLUE, on a brand-new Chinese song called ‘Checkmate’. Last year, Lin collaborated with GOT7’s Jackson Wang on the single ‘過 Should’ve Let Go’.