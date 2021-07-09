Listen to JMSN’s soaring eight-minute new single ‘Love 2 U’

JMSN has shared the next single from his upcoming new album – you can listen to ‘Love 2 U’ below.
The soaring, eight-minute track follows the recently released ‘Rolling Stone’, and is the second preview of the indie-soul prodigy’s forthcoming sixth studio album, ‘Heals Me’.
Written, produced, arranged and mixed by JMSN himself, the LA-based musician also plays guitar and sings on the tantalising track which hears him get lost in a lustful sea of soul.
“I wanna make love to you sweet darlin’/ Deal with the mess we made in the mornin’/ And all of our inhibitions dissolvin’/ ‘Cause right now it’s you and me in perfect symmetry,” he sings on the chorus.
As ‘Love 2 U’ approaches the three-minute mark, it transitions into a stunning instrumental break akin to Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ and Guns N’ Roses’ ‘November Rain’, during which JMSN launches into a five-minute guitar solo.
You can listen to ‘Love 2 U’ below:
“Finally I am able to share with you the next song from the new album,” JMSN said of the new track in a message to fans. “I hope you enjoy every minute of it.”
In April, JMSN announced a 2021 North American tour in support of ‘Heals Me’. You can see the list of dates below:
SEPTEMBER 2021
17 – Santa Ana, CA
18 – San Diego, CA
21 – Santa Fe, NM
23 – Dallas, TX
24 – Austin, TX
25 – Houston, TX
26 – New Orleans, LA
29 – Orlando, FL
30 – Tampa, FL
OCTOBER 2021
1 – Miami, FL
2 – Jacksonville, FL
5 – Atlanta, GA
6 – Charlotte, NC
7 – Durham, NC
8 – Philadelphia, PA
9 – Washington, DC
10 – Brooklyn, NY
12 – Boston, MA
13 – Montreal, QC
14 – Toronto, ON
15 – Cleveland, OH
16 – Detroit, MI
17 – Chicago, IL
18 – Minneapolis, MN
21 – Vancouver, BC
22 – Seattle, WA
23 – Portland, OR
NOVEMBER 2021
5 – Santa Barbara, CA
6 – Las Vegas, NV
7 – Phoenix, AZ
9 – Denver, CO
10 – Salt Lake City, UT
12 – Sacremento, CA
13 – Felton, CA
You can purchase tickets for the tour here.
Meanwhile, JMSN has shared a stripped-back performance of his recent single ‘Rolling Stone’.
The original version of the indie-soul gem was released back in April, and last month the LA-based singer-songwriter delivered a rousing studio rendition in a video directed by Sebastian Maldonado.