Listen to Jorja Smith’s indie-leaning new song ‘Go Go Go’

Jorja Smith has shared a brand new single which sees her branching into an indie sound – listen to ‘Go Go Go’ below.

The track is the latest preview of the singer’s second album ‘Falling Or Flying’. Set for release September 29, ‘Falling Or Flying’ is the follow-up to Smith’s debut album ‘Lost And Found’ and 2021’s “sonic waiting room” EP ‘Be Right Back’.

Of ‘Go Go Go’, Smith said: “It’s kind of an f you song. Why do people have to kiss and tell, kind of vibe.

Advertisement

“I’m in my little alternative bag, but I’ve always kind of been in it. People might be like ‘I didn’t expect this’, but I’m like: ‘well, I would!’”

Watch the video for the new track below.

According to a press release, the new album “thrillingly broaches any gap between Jazz, Soul, R&B and Funky House”.

Smith said the songs on the record “touch on breakups, relationships with my friends, relationships with old friends, relationships with myself. It’s definitely about a lot of relationships, but every song I write I can sing it to myself,” she added. “This is the first time I’m putting stuff out there that I can connect with right now.”

‘Falling Or Flying’ will feature recently released singles ‘Try Me’ and ‘Little Things’. Speaking about the latter, Smith said: “The song is pretty self explanatory, I had a lil concoction – rum, ting and a magnum. When we started creating this song I was just imagining hearing this walking into a party and seeing someone I’d had my eye on. It’s fun!”

Advertisement

In a three-star review of 2021’s ‘Be Right Back’, NME wrote: “As Jorja Smith takes her time to release a second album that lives up to the hype, the steadily sombre ‘Be Right Back’ is a perfect prelude to her next chapter.

“Experimenting with different vocal registers and taking advantage of how harmoniously her voice goes with live instruments, she’s shared a collection that should leave you itching for her next step. If these are loosies, it’s proof of how top-notch her craft is.”