Listen to JRLDM’s ‘Eh Papaano’ featuring Jikamarie

Filipino rapper and R&B artist JRLDM has released a new single, ‘Eh Papaano’ featuring Jikamarie.

The fresh single was released onto major streaming platforms on Friday (March 4) via Music Colony Records.

The smooth track sees JRLDM rap over the mellow track, while Jikamarie joins in for a slick verse in the latter half of the song. Over the course of the single, both artists sing and rap about heartbreak and the longing to hold a relationship together.

Listen to ‘Eh Papaano’ below.

‘Eh Papaano’ marks JRLDM’s first release of the year, following ‘Lagi Na Lang’ in December with Gloc-9. Both tracks are expected to feature on ‘Mood Swing’, the rapper’s upcoming album.

‘Mood Swing’ was originally expected to release in January, but has seemingly been postponed. The album has yet to receive a new release date. ‘Mood Swing’ will also include the single, ‘Lason’, which the rapper dropped on October 15.

In an interview with NME in December, JRLDM described the album as “a good mix of highs contrasted with lows,” explaining that “the saddest track will be followed by the happiest song, and so on”.

‘Eh Papaano’ marks the first time that rising talent Jikamarie has officially collaborated with an artist. The artist, who first gained popularity through TikTok, has released two official singles, with her latest track being ‘Kailangan ko ng…’.