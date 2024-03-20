Listen to Justice team up with Miguel for funky new single ‘Saturnine’

Justice have unveiled their funky new single ‘Saturnine’ featuring Miguel – listen to the track below.

The French electronic duo announced their comeback album ‘Hyperdrama‘ earlier this year, which will be their first full-length album in seven years. ‘Hyperdrama’ is due April 26 via Ed Banger Records – presave/preorder the record here. Having released three singles so far, including March’s pulsing ‘Incognito‘ and Tame Impala banger ‘One Night/All Night‘, Justice have now shared the latest teaser of their album.

‘Saturnine’ features R&B singer Miguel, who says he has “been friends with Xavier and Gaspard for some years now so to finally work together and get a great song has been the best experience. Merging our sounds felt effortless.”

Advertisement

Justice also added that “we don’t think we’ve ever made anything that sounds remotely like this track before.” “It started with Gaspard playing around with an E-mu synthesiser guitar sound, and he found the main riff,” they said. “The rest came very quickly.”

“We love Miguel’s voice when it’s raw. We wanted him to sound outrageously frontal, with no space around his voice. We felt confident we could make this work with a single mono take of his voice, and minimal processing. It also suited the theme of the song, that’s this sort of fear and loathing in Las Vegas sweaty, hallucinatory flow. Feeling well in feeling bad.” Listen to ‘Saturnine’ below:

Justice have also unveiled the full tracklist for ‘Hyperdrama’. They have also revealed several new guests will feature on the tracklisting, including Thundercat and Connan Mockasin. See the full tracklist below:

The ‘Hyperdrama’ tracklisting is:

‘Neverender’ (ft. Tame Impala)

‘Generator’

‘Afterimage’ (ft. RIMON)

‘One Night/All Night’ (ft. Tame Impala)

‘Dear Alan’

‘Incognito’ (ft. The Flints)

‘Mannequin Love’

‘Moonlight Rendez-Vous’ (ft. Connan Mockasin)

‘Explorer’

‘Muscle Memory’

‘Harpy Dream’

‘Saturnine’ (ft. Miguel)

‘The End’ (ft. Thundercat)

Justice have also revealed new US/UK/EU tour dates, which will kick off in April this year. The band previously announced they were headlining London’s Field Day alongside PinkPantheress this year in August. You can buy tickets for their American leg here and their UK leg here.

Justice’s live dates are:

Advertisement

APRIL

12 – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Indio, CA

19 – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Indio, CA

23 – Auditoria Citibanamex (headline show), Monterey, Mexico

25 – Explanada Estadio Akron (headline show), Guadalajara, Mexico

27 – Festival Vaivén, Tehuixtla, Mexico

MAY

30 – Primavera Sound, Barcelona, Spain

JUNE

1 – We Love Green, Paris, France

7 – Primavera Porto, Porto, Portugal

7 – 9 – Best Kept Secret, Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

14 – Nameless Festival, Provincia Di Lecco, Italy

JULY

4 – Beauregard Festival, Hérouville-saint-clair, France

6 – Main Square Festival, Arras, France

11 – Les Déferlantes, Le Barcarès, France

13 – Musilac, Aix-les-bains, France

14 – Terres du Son, Monts, France

19 – Gurtenfestival, Köniz, Switzerland

21 – Dour Festival, Dour, Belgium

25 – Teksupport x Brooklyn Navy Yard, New York, NY

28 – The Anthem, Washington DC

31 – The Met, Philadelphia, PA

AUGUST

2 – MGM Music Hall at Fenways, Boston, MA

4 – Osheaga Festival, Montreal, QC

17 – Cabaret Vert, Charleville-mézières, France

24 – Field Day Festival, London UK

SEPTEMBER

4 – Delta Festival, Marseilles, France

DECEMBER

17 – Accor Arena, Paris, France *SOLD OUT

18 – Accor Arena, Paris, France *SECOND SHOW ADDED