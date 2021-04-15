Listen to Justice’s Gaspard Augé’s new single ‘Force Majeure’

Justice‘s Gaspard Augé has released his new solo single ‘Force Majeure’ – you can hear the track below.

Augé, who is one half of the French electronic duo along with Xavier de Rosnay, is preparing the release of his debut solo album ‘Escapades’, though a release date has yet to be confirmed.

Augé has released ‘Force Majeure’ today (April 15) via Ed Banger Records / Because Music, and you can hear the track below.

To tie in with the release of ‘Force Majeure’, Augé has also released a new Filip Nilsson-directed video for the song. Filmed in Turkey, the clip features the musician performing the song’s drum introduction on the factory floor of the Bosphorus cymbal factory.

“We were really attracted by the epic visual appeal of cymbal making: bronze, fire, hammers – something almost mythological and elemental like Vulcan or the Nibelungen,” Augé said in a statement about the video, which you can see below.

“We chose Bosphorus Cymbals in Turkey because they had this very traditional process that has barely changed in centuries. In this video I am just a link in the chain of production and quality control – after all, these cymbals have been melted, hand-hammered and lathed into a musical object.”

The chance to win a limited edition ‘Escapades’ cymbal is on offer for fans who sign up to Augé’s newsletter here.

Justice’s last studio album, ‘Woman’, was released in 2016, with a remix album ‘Woman Worldwide’ following in 2018.