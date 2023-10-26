Listen to Kevin Abstract’s new alt-rock single ‘Running Out’

Kevin Abstract has shared another new single – you can listen to ‘Running Out’ below.

The song is the latest preview of the former Brockhampton member’s fourth solo album ‘Blanket’, which is due for release next Friday (November 3) via Video Store and RCA (pre-order/pre-save here).

Abstract’s latest offering sees the artist go in an alternative rock direction, with the upbeat track containing crisp drums, a fuzzy bass-synth line and guitar.

“I had a lot of reservations/ Saw God in my creations/ I ain’t recognise my graduation/ I’m gettin’ up and I’m runnin’ up/And I’m gettin’ up and I’m runnin’ out,” he sings in the first verse.

Its chorus goes: “I go, I won’t take no time for no one/ Let go, this version of me/ This version of me-eh.” Tune in here:

‘Running Out’ follows on from the previous single ‘What Should I Do?’ and the ‘Blanket’ title track.

In a previous statement, Abstract explained of his upcoming album: “I wanted to make, like, a Sunny Day Real Estate, Nirvana, Modest Mouse type of record. But I wanted it to hit like a rap album.”

‘Blanket’ serves as the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Arizona Baby’. Abstract made the LP with producer Romil Hemnani and multi-instrumentalist Jonah Abraham. He’s showcased tracks from the project – including ‘Running Out’ – at recent gigs in Los Angeles and New York.

Since ‘Arizona Baby’, the star has shared the standalone singles ‘Slugger’ (feat. $Not and Slowthai) and ‘Sierra Nights’ (feat. Ryan Beatty).

Additionally, last year Abstract collaborated with Easy Life on their track ‘Dear Miss Holloway’ before joining the band on stage at Glastonbury Festival 2022.

Brockhampton played their final show last November in Los Angeles after dropping their last albums ‘The Family’ and ‘TM’, the latter of which arrived without any prior announcement.