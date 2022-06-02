Listen to Kim Petras’ cover of Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’

Kim Petras has covered Kate Bush‘s ‘Running Up That Hill’ to celebrate the start of Pride Month – check out the cover below.

In a statement about the cover, recorded for Amazon Music, Petras joked that “my timing for this was strangely perfect!” – ‘Running Up That Hill’ has gone viral this week after soundtracking various scenes in season four of Stranger Things, which debuted on Netflix on Friday (May 27).

“I have always been obsessed with ‘Running Up That Hill’,” Petras said in a statement about why she chose to cover the song.

“It means so much and it’s so elusive. You can definitely decide what you want it to mean. For me, it’s about equality. And my timing for this was strangely perfect!”

Listen to the cover below.

Streams of ‘Running Up That Hill’ have increased by 153 per cent following the song’s appearance on the latest season of Stranger Things.

Bush’s song features in the first episode of the new show and then prominently in some of the episodes thereafter via key moments involving the character Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink).

The song, taken from Bush’s album ‘Hounds of Love’, overtook ‘Wuthering Heights’ on Spotify to become her most popular title on the service after it experienced a 153 per cent surge in streams on Spotify. It was described as “the biggest gainer on the Global Spotify chart” by the streaming giants.

The first part of the full soundtrack was released on May 27. The second volume of the season, and the second part of the soundtrack, will arrive on July 1.

As well as Bush, the first part of the collection features tracks from artists including Journey, Talking Heads and The Cramps.

‘The Complete Stranger Things: Soundtrack From The Netflix Series, Season 4’ (including Volume I and Volume II) will be available to buy on CD and cassette from September 9 and can be pre-ordered here. 2LP 12″ vinyl pressings of the album are also slated for release later this year.