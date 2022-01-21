Listen to Lana Del Rey’s slow-burning new song ‘Watercolor Eyes’

Lana Del Rey has shared a new song, ‘Watercolor Eyes’, which is set to feature on the next episode of HBO‘s Euphoria and appear on the soundtrack for its second season.

The slow-burning ballad sees Del Rey sing above a bed of gently-plucked, reverb-heavy guitars and understated percussion. “I think that you taste like rock candy / Sweet like beaches leave me all sandy,” the singer croons on the song’s refrain.

‘Rock Candy Sweet’, it’s worth noting, was the title of an album Del Rey announced back in March of last year. An album with that title never materialised, with the singer releasing eighth studio album ‘Blue Banisters’ last October.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Watercolor Eyes’ below:

The third episode of Euphoria‘s second season will premiere on January 23. Last week, a snippet of ‘Watercolor Eyes’ featured in a teaser for the episode.

In other Lana Del Rey news, Miles Kane recently revealed that he and the singer have an album’s worth of unreleased material together recorded. Del Rey co-wrote Kane’s 2018 track ‘Loaded’, and he returned the favour on Del Rey’s ‘Blue Banisters’ cut ‘Dealer’, also adding vocals to it.

“There’s quite a lot, y’know,” Kane said of their unreleased output. “Probably enough for an album, we’d still need to finish some bits off, but there’s definitely some completed tunes.”